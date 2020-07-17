Edward Eninu
21:29

Soroti Hospital Discharges Baby Implanted in the Liver

17 Jul 2020, 21:16 Comments 103 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
Dr Chebet and attendant checking on the baby and mother at Soroti Matenity Ward.

In short
She was operated by a team of specialists led by Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon, Dr John Oumo Ekunait, the Senior Consultant, Gynecology and Dr Irene Chebet, Obstetrician among others on June 16, 2020, after close monitoring that lasted almost two months.

 

Tagged with: Amuria Hospital Soroti Hospital Director, Dr. Michael Muwanga baby implanted in the liver intrahepatic pregnancy
Mentioned: Soroti Regional Referral Hospital

