Soroti Hospital Discharges Baby Implanted in the Liver

Dr Chebet and attendant checking on the baby and mother at Soroti Matenity Ward.

In short

She was operated by a team of specialists led by Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon, Dr John Oumo Ekunait, the Senior Consultant, Gynecology and Dr Irene Chebet, Obstetrician among others on June 16, 2020, after close monitoring that lasted almost two months.