Soroti Hospital Records Reduction in COVID-19 Admissions

In short
Dr. Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 Focal Point Person at the hospital says that all the patients admitted at CTU are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. He explains that Soroti district/ city is currently the hotspot of the deadly virus followed by Ngora, Serere, Kumi, Amuria and Katakwi districts. Before Soroti district/city, Kumi was the hotspot of the virus.
Soroti Hospital Records Reduction in COVID-19 Admissions29 Oct 2021, 07:20 Comments 134 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Dr. Diana Atwine-PS Health Ministry Dr. Wilson Etolu Management of Covid-19 Patients slow uptake of covid-19 vaccines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.