Soroti Hospital Records Reduction in COVID-19 Admissions

In short

Dr. Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 Focal Point Person at the hospital says that all the patients admitted at CTU are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. He explains that Soroti district/ city is currently the hotspot of the deadly virus followed by Ngora, Serere, Kumi, Amuria and Katakwi districts. Before Soroti district/city, Kumi was the hotspot of the virus.