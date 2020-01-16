Edward Eninu
20:39

Soroti Leaders Want Youth With Business Experience to Access YLP Funds

16 Jan 2020, 20:37 Comments 153 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Analysis
LCV Soroti Michael Egunyu

LCV Soroti Michael Egunyu

In short
Since 2014/2015 Financial Year, the district has received 956 million shillings but managed to recover 229 million shillings.

 

Tagged with: George Michael Egunyu, LCV Soroti Youth Livelihood Program-YLP low recovery of ylp funds political interference in ylp
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Soroti District local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.