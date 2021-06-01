Soroti- Mbale Road Accidents: Death Toll Rises to Six

In short
Police are stuck with the body of the fourth victim in the second accident on the same road on Monday involving another Bajaj Reg. No. UDT 031L and Gateway Isuzu Bus Reg. No. UAM 302L.
Soroti- Mbale Road Accidents: Death Toll Rises to Six1 Jun 2021, 19:42 Comments 144 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman gateway bus accident road accidents along soroti- mbale road soldiers involved in soroti road accident
Mentioned: Soroti district The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.