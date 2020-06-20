Edward Eninu
Soroti Medics Deliver Baby Implanted in the Liver

20 Jun 2020, 21:43 Comments 143 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Dr Chebet and attendant checking on the baby and mother at Soroti Matenity Ward.

Ideally, the egg travels down the fallopian tube to the womb, when it is fertilized. But Florence Anabo, a 23-year-old mother from Amuria district developed an intrahepatic pregnancy, a rare condition when her embryo implanted itself in the liver.

 

