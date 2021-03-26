Edward Eninu
Soroti Medics Successfully Separate Conjoined Twins Ignored at Mulago

26 Mar 2021 Soroti, Uganda
Soroti Medics conducting an operation on the conjoined twins.

In short
The team led by Dr. Joseph Epodoi, the Consultant Surgeon, entered the theatre at 11:00am to conduct the complicated operation that lasted about five hours. The conjoined twins shared the liver and chest walls, adding that by the time of the operation, the deceased twin had already started rotting.

 

