Soroti Municipal Council Toughens on Dilapidated Buildings

In short
More than 100 structures in the centre of the town are in a poor state and are at the verge of collapsing. Most of the structures have rusted iron sheets, cracked walls, filled up toilets and pit latrines.
Soroti Municipal Council Toughens on Dilapidated Buildings10 Aug 2018, 12:40 Comments 117 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Report
Some of the old structures along Gweri road Soroti Main Street which are too old for business Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.