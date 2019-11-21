Soroti Residents Challenge Opposition MPs on Emolument

In short
George William Okoit, the Soroti Municipality Youth councilor questioned why MPs from the opposition are silent on issues of their emolument but very vocal on others affecting Ugandans.
Soroti Residents Challenge Opposition MPs on Emolument21 Nov 2019, 12:20 Comments 187 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Reforms Leader of Opposition medard ssegona busiro east mp mps emoluments opposition mps
Mentioned: Parliament of Uganda Soroti Municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.