Arrow Square that was in the custody of the Indian community has of late been contested by a businessman in Soroti who wants to set there an arcade. The same applies to Soroti Golf Club where Pilgrim Africa, a non- governmental organization has acquired a land title.
A vendor under taking shelter under the tree hollding notices of no tresspass by Soroti Golf Club Limited.
