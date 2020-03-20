Edward Eninu
13:08

Soroti Transporters Embrace Handwashing

20 Mar 2020, 13:03 Comments 148 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
A passanger washing hands at Soroti Taxi Park.

A passanger washing hands at Soroti Taxi Park.

In short
At the main gate, two Jerrycans of water and detergents have been placed at both sides of the park for all passengers and drivers to wash hands before accessing the park. Park management has also erected a gate barring all Boda- Boda cyclists into the park.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 in East Africa Handwashing and COVID Soroti Taxi Park Soroti Transporters Association
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Soroti Municipality

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.