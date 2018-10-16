Joseph Onyango
16:33

Soroti University Prof. Collapses to Death Top story

16 Oct 2018, 16:28 Comments 119 Views Soroti, Uganda Education Report
Prof Robert Odongo Ikoja, Soroti University Vice Chancellor during a recent press briefing on staff recruitment. Joseph Onyango

Prof Robert Odongo Ikoja, Soroti University Vice Chancellor during a recent press briefing on staff recruitment. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Prof. Ongodias body has been handed over to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital en-route to Mulago National Referral hospital for postmodern.

 

Tagged with: mobile phone spokesman senate district death tale reporter
Mentioned: associate prof thomas aisu ongodia hassan nyene thomas aisu kumi health management senior lecturers soroti regional referral hospital mulago national referral hospital robert ikoja odongo vice chancellor soroti university soroti university

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.