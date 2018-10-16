In short
Prof. Ongodias body has been handed over to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital en-route to Mulago National Referral hospital for postmodern.
Soroti University Prof. Collapses to Death Top story16 Oct 2018, 16:28 Comments 119 Views Soroti, Uganda Education Report
Prof Robert Odongo Ikoja, Soroti University Vice Chancellor during a recent press briefing on staff recruitment. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.