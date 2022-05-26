In short
“Four staff members who were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court, Kampala, pleaded guilty to abuse of office, causing financial loss, and conspiracy to defraud and had their cases dropped by DPP. Ref: Criminal Case No. 149/2019 Uganda Vs Omeke David, Odongo James, Otim Gilbert, and Omoding Samuel. One staff member, who stole and sold a bull, which belonged to the University has never been prosecuted”, she notes in her May 16th, 2022 letter.
Soroti University Secretary Petitions Anti-Corruption Unit Citing Persecution
26 May 2022
