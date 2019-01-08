Joseph Eigu Onyango
Soroti Woman Arrested for Baby Theft

8 Jan 2019, 11:28 Comments 197 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Updates

Joyce Mary Ayamo, a resident of Ototoi village in Asuret Sub County- Soroti district is alleged to have stolen the baby on Saturday morning. Michael Odongo, the East Kyoga region police spokesperson says Ayamo was arrested at Asuret Sub County while carrying the baby.

 

