Soroti Woman Finds Fortune in Carpentry

In short
Adwe, now an employer and trainer says three of her trainees now operate their personal workshops in Soroti town while others have gone to other towns like Moroto for the same.
Soroti Woman Finds Fortune in Carpentry12 Feb 2020, 07:51 Comments 110 Views Soroti, Uganda Lifestyle Profiles Interview
In short
Tagged with: Rita Adwe, Soroti Lady Carpenter St. Kizito Madera Uganda Martrys Vocational Institute overcoming male dominance in work stereotype in careers
Mentioned: Soroti Municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.