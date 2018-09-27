Sorry State of Kisiizi-Nyakishenyi Road Angers Residents

In short
The road is impassable due to many potholes and clogged drainage. Motorists stopped using the road to and from Nyakishenyi last year when Karukonjo Bridge was swept away by running waters.
Sorry State of Kisiizi-Nyakishenyi Road Angers Residents27 Sep 2018, 07:50 Comments 135 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Collapsed Karukonjo bridge along Kisiizi Nyakishenyi road in Rubabo county,Rukungiri district Login to license this image from 1$.
