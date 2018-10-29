Emmanuel Okello
Sorry State of Hoima Municipal Mortuary Irks Residents Top story

The Hoima Municipal Mortuary in a Busy Environment Okello Emmanuel

Daniel Kaseregenye, the Hoima Municipal town clerk told URN that they are set to renovate the facility this financial year. He says the facility is to be painted and fenced before they install electricity and water.

 

