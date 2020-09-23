Sound in Pit Latrines Annoys Wakiso CAO

In short

While addressing water related organizations operating in Wakiso district on Tuesday, Kuruhira expressed dismay over the community’s construction of pit latrines on tiny pieces of land which finally get filled up and they fail to find others places to dig new ones. He insists that if pit latrines must be constructed in Wakiso, they should be those ones which are used to turn wastes into biogas and the residue to taken to gardens as fertilizers.