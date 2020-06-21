Covid-19 Suspects Flee Quarantine Centre After Gunshot Sound

In short
It’s reported that a police officer who was guarding the facility fired multiple shots in the air in an attempt to scare off a motorist after an altercation for allegedly riding past 6 pm. The sound of gunshots evoked fear and panic among the suspects at the centre, forcing them to flee for dear lives.
Covid-19 Suspects Flee Quarantine Centre After Gunshot Sound21 Jun 2020, 13:08 Comments 173 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Health Northern Updates
