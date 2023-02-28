South Karamoja Leaders Decry Livestock Theft, Murders

In short

The recent attack occurred in Nakala grazing ground in Nabilatuk district where Pokot and Tepeth warriors clashed with the Matheniko and Pian warriors following the theft of an estimated 500 cows from a Pokot Kraal in Nakonyen. The fight started at 9:00 pm and went on until 3:00 pm the next day leaving an unspecified number of warriors dead.