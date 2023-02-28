South Karamoja Leaders Decry Livestock Theft, Murders

In short
The recent attack occurred in Nakala grazing ground in Nabilatuk district where Pokot and Tepeth warriors clashed with the Matheniko and Pian warriors following the theft of an estimated 500 cows from a Pokot Kraal in Nakonyen. The fight started at 9:00 pm and went on until 3:00 pm the next day leaving an unspecified number of warriors dead.
South Karamoja Leaders Decry Livestock Theft, Murders28 Feb 2023, 15:50 Comments 102 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: government to step up security pokot pastorlists armed recuring cattle theft reverge raids
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.