South Korean Initiative Transforming Villages in Mpigi

In short
The model villages are established under the Saemaul Undong initiative, a community development movement, which builds a village or community to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants based on the spirits of diligence, self-help and cooperation. It was first adopted in South Korea over 60 years ago.
South Korean Initiative Transforming Villages in Mpigi23 Feb 2020, 16:22 Comments 95 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Report
Minister of Local Government Raphael Magezi shaking hands with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda, His Excellency Byung-Kyoo Ha
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.