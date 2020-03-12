Basaija Idd
20:06

South Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Registers As NRM Party Member

12 Mar 2020, 20:05 Comments 201 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Misc Election Gallery Updates
Bishop Nzerebende being comfirmed into the yellow book

In short
Bishop Nzerebende registered on Thursday at Railway Primary School, Kasese Municipality during the launch of the party’s registration exercise.

 

