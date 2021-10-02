Alex Otto
South Sudan Accepts to Waive Visa Fees for Ugandans

2 Oct 2021, 13:59 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates
Trucks en-route to the South Sudan capital Juba, entering Elegu border point in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The countries were charging $50 for a single entry visa for ordinary citizens. All the East African Communities countries do not require visas for, nor charge citizens of member countries for visa fees.

 

