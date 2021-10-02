South Sudan Accepts to Waive Visa Fees for Ugandans

In short
The countries were charging $50 for a single entry visa for ordinary citizens. All the East African Communities countries do not require visas for, nor charge citizens of member countries for visa fees.
South Sudan Accepts to Waive Visa Fees for Ugandans2 Oct 2021, 13:59 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates
Trucks en-route to the South Sudan capital Juba, entering Elegu border point in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: East African Community EAC South Sudan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.