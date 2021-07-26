South Sudan Authorities Stop Road Maintenance Works in Lamwo

In short
The Lokung Sub County LC III Chairperson, Joachim Opoka Ocan, says heavily armed soldiers from the South Sudan Peoples Defense Force (SSPDF) stormed the road maintenance last week. The soldiers allegedly confronted the contractor accusing them and the Uganda government of crossing 7kilometers deep inside their territory.
South Sudan Authorities Stop Road Maintenance Works in Lamwo26 Jul 2021, 13:54 Comments 60 Views Lamwo, Uganda Security Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.