South Sudan Gov’t Commits To End Harassment of Truck Drivers

Maj. Gen Gathon Jual Riek, the Acting Commissioner of Customs in South Sudan’s National Revenue Authority noted during the meeting that 70 percent of the complaints raised by the drivers were true and pledged to have them resolved.
South Sudan Gov’t Commits To End Harassment of Truck Drivers11 Jan 2023, 21:53 Comments 57 Views Amuru, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Northern Updates
From L-R, Amuru Resident Disrict Commissioner Stephen Odong Latek, Abel Kagumire Commissioner Customs at URA and Maj. Gen Gathon Jual Riek pose for photo after a Bilateral meeting on Wednesday.
Tagged with: Elegu Border post Truck drivers strike at elegu
