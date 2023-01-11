South Sudan Gov’t Commits To End Harassment of Truck Drivers

From L-R, Amuru Resident Disrict Commissioner Stephen Odong Latek, Abel Kagumire Commissioner Customs at URA and Maj. Gen Gathon Jual Riek pose for photo after a Bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

In short

Maj. Gen Gathon Jual Riek, the Acting Commissioner of Customs in South Sudan’s National Revenue Authority noted during the meeting that 70 percent of the complaints raised by the drivers were true and pledged to have them resolved.