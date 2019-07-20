South Sudan Leaders Accuse Uganda of Harboring Rebels in Refugee Camps

James Nabinson Kidega Lamwo RDC and Alberio Tobilo, the Governor Torit State, Eastern Equatorial Province of South Sudan during a dialogue over the Uganda-South Sudan boarder Photo By Dan M. Komakech

In short

The Governor of Torit State, Eastern Equatorial Province Alberio Tobiolo Oromo alleges that intelligence information indicates that some suspected rebels are harboured in the refugee settlement in Uganda from where they coordinate their activities before intensifying attacks in South Sudan.