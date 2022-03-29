Baker Batte
17:46

South Sudan On The Brink Of Another Conflict As Army Surrounds Machar’s Home Top story

29 Mar 2022, 17:42 Comments 544 Views East Africa Security Updates
Dr Riek Machar and Salva kiir file photos

Dr Riek Machar and Salva kiir

In short
Michael Makuei Lueth, the minister of information, says that the forces will only be withdrawn after Machar and his group, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition-SPLM-IO return to the joint security mechanism that they abandoned last week.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.