South Sudan Private Airline Introduces Passenger Flights to Gulu

In short
The route will be operated by a privately owned airline; Sky Travel and Aviation, which will fly passengers twice a week to and from Juba. The company had its maiden flight on Saturday from Juba International Airport to Gulu Airport with one passenger and crew aboard the white 5Y-MWW 12-seater plane.
South Sudan Private Airline Introduces Passenger Flights to Gulu23 Oct 2019, 16:20 Comments 148 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Interview
In short
