South Sudan Refugees Dream Big, Start Micro Enterprises in Kiryandongo

Martha Arembo, a refugee who has started a tailoring business in Bweyale town. She borrowed UGX 2M start up capital

In short

Christine Karungi, the manager of the Skills Development Fund at Enabel told Uganda Radio Network that the training targets 4,400 beneficiaries before 2020. She said that in the first round, which is going on in refugees hosting communities, 1,500 beneficiaries are being trained.