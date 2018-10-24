South Sudan Refugees In Lamwo Celebrate Improved Mobile Phone Connectivity

In short
Godfrey Byaruhanga, the Refugee Response Field Coordinator in the Office of the Prime Minister, says communication is a vital tool in refugee protection.
South Sudan Refugees In Lamwo Celebrate Improved Mobile Phone Connectivity24 Oct 2018, 07:26 Comments 148 Views Lamwo, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Science and technology Analysis
The MD of Airtel Uganda V G Somasekhar in White Shirt With Airtel Logo During the Commissioning of the Telecom Mast Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.