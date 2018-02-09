South Sudan Refugees in Uganda Hold Prayers For Peace Talks

In short
Ali Fanuel, an urban refugee in Gulu town, says they are gathering together over the weekend in Bar Dege Division in Gulu Municipality, where majority of urban refugees are located, to seek divine intervention and spiritual guidance to the delegations in the talks.
South Sudan Refugees in Uganda Hold Prayers For Peace Talks9 Feb 2018, 14:30 Comments 233 Views Gulu, Uganda East Africa Northern Security Report
In short
Tagged with: south sudan refugees in uganda pray for peace fighting in south sudan south sudan refugees
Mentioned: south sudan conflict
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.