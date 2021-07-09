In short
Since it attained Independence from Sudan ten years ago on 9th July 2011, the World’s youngest independent country and Africa's 54th has been torn apart by political conflict which has seen thousands killed and millions displaced to the neighboring and other countries.
South Sudan Refugees Mark 10th Independence Anniversary with Call for End to Fighting
Some of the South Sudanese Refugees in Arua. They have called for an end to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan as the Country marks 10 years of Independence.
