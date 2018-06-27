South Sudan: Kiir, Machar Peace Deal

In short
Manawa Peter Gatkouth, the Deputy Chairperson of the National committee for information and Public relations, says the two parties have committed to the principle of peace, which includes a ceasefire and call for democracy.
South Sudan: Kiir, Machar Peace Deal27 Jun 2018, 17:33 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Security Updates
President Museveni and Sudan President Omar al-Bashir and the two South Sudan rivals Machar and Salvar Kiir Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.