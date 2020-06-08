South Sudanese Refugees Continue to Sneak in and out of Uganda

In short
The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega says the continuous exit and infiltration of refugees into the country through secret border points without being screened for COVID-19 puts Ugandan citizens at higher risk of corona virus infection.
Lamwo RDC James Kidega inspects a handwashing facility placed at a water source in Palabek refugee settlement Photo By Dan M Komakech
