South Sudanese Refugees Continue to Sneak in and out of Uganda

8 Jun 2020, 23:08 Comments 144 Views Human rights Security Northern Updates
Lamwo RDC James Kidega inspects a handwashing facility placed at a water source in Palabek refugee settlement Photo By Dan M Komakech

The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega says the continuous exit and infiltration of refugees into the country through secret border points without being screened for COVID-19 puts Ugandan citizens at higher risk of corona virus infection.

 

