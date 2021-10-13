South Sudanese Refugees Enter Lamwo Despite Border Closure

In short
Julius Kamuza, the Palabek Refugee Settlement Commandant says that their investigation shows those entering are sneaking through illegal entry points since the main border points are closed.
South Sudanese Refugees Enter Lamwo Despite Border Closure13 Oct 2021, 07:11 Comments 116 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Human rights Northern Updates
