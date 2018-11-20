Dominic Ochola
South Sudanese Soldiers Given Two Weeks to Vacate Uganda

In short
James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner and Chairperson District Security Committee, says they held a security meeting and resolved the invaders leave.

 

