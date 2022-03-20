Emmy Daniel Ojara
South Sudanese Students at Gulu Central High Accused of Illegally Possessing Guns

20 Mar 2022, 18:46 Comments 247 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Education Northern Breaking news
Gulu Central High School sign post. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
On Saturday there was uproar among parents and local authorities of the area where the school is located when concerns were raised that some of the South Sudanese students have been seen with guns and live ammunition while within the school premises and their respective dormitories

 

