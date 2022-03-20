In short
On Saturday there was uproar among parents and local authorities of the area where the school is located when concerns were raised that some of the South Sudanese students have been seen with guns and live ammunition while within the school premises and their respective dormitories
South Sudanese Students at Gulu Central High Accused of Illegally Possessing Guns
Gulu, Uganda
In short

Gulu Central High School
