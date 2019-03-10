South Sudanese Students Protest Colleague’s Death

In short
The accident sparked off protests by South Sudanese nationals who were joined by other students on Sunday morning. They chanted songs denouncing the numerous accidents along Entebbe road and blocked traffic promoting police disperse them.
South Sudanese Students Protest Colleague’s Death10 Mar 2019, 14:21 Comments 195 Views Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: accident protests south sudan student
Mentioned: Police nkumba university
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.