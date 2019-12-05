Julius Ocungi
07:38

Space Crisis Hits Kitgum General Hospital Top story

5 Dec 2019, 07:32 Comments 127 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Misc Northern Updates
Patients and their attendants at Kitgum general Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Patients and their attendants at Kitgum general Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Celestine Omoding, the in Charge of the Pediatric Ward told URN in an interview on Tuesday that the ward has only 30 beds yet they sometimes admit patients twice the numbers of bed available.

 

Tagged with: Bezy Omoya, Kitgum General Hospital Senior Administrator Kitgum General Hospital dr geoffrey akena the medical superintendent of kitgum hospital
Mentioned: Kitgum General Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.