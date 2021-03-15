SPC Shoots Suspect Dead

In short
Trouble started following a quarrel in the police cells. Alaku, who was on guard duty reportedly rushed to see what was happening. He opened the door to the cells to see what was happening but the suspects started fighting him.
SPC Shoots Suspect Dead15 Mar 2021, 14:33 Comments 156 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the detention of the police officer
In short
Tagged with: Police Cells police officer shootin suspect
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.