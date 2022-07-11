Speaker Among Appeals to EACJ Judges on Trade Agreements Breach

In short
“The EAC Common market protocol, which came into force in 2010, sought to integrate member States’ markets into a single market where there is free movement of labour, capital, goods and services pursuant to Article 76 of the Treaty, however, this is yet to be realized,” Among told the judges.
Speaker Among Appeals to EACJ Judges on Trade Agreements Breach11 Jul 2022, 18:34 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.