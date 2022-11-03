Speaker Among Counts Losses as FMD Kills 50 Livestock

In short
This prompted the Speaker to share her predicament before she swiftly tasked Fred Kyakulaga Bwino, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to respond to the matter and assure the country of measures being taken to contain the burden of FMD on the livelihoods of the population.
Speaker Among Counts Losses as FMD Kills 50 Livestock3 Nov 2022, 23:52 Comments 63 Views Parliament Agriculture Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Foot and Mouth Disease – FMD
