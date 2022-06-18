Speaker Among Tells UN To Involve Marginalized People in SDG Implementation

In short
Among who was speaking at the SDG conference at Serena Hotel in Kampala on Friday observed that as world leaders deliberate on key models to accelerate the SDGs, an effort to needs be devised to identify vulnerable communities so that they are severed better.
Speaker Among Tells UN To Involve Marginalized People in SDG Implementation18 Jun 2022, 13:14 Comments 119 Views Health Human rights Parliament Report
Speaker Anita Among Annet (Blue Coat) chats with Justine Lumumba (R) as Rukia Nakadama (L) looks on at the Uganda Annual SDG Conference in Kampala
