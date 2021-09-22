Olive Nakatudde
18:20

Speaker Asks Gov’t to Intervene in Butabika Hospital Staff Strike

22 Sep 2021, 18:19 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Some of the patients at Butabika hospital line up for food Beatrice Nyangoma

Some of the patients at Butabika hospital line up for food Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The MPs demanded that government provides adequate security so that medical staff works in a favourable condition.

 

Tagged with: Butabika Metal Referral Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.