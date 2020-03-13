Olive Nakatudde
Speaker asks MPs to Reconsider Travel Abroad to Tame COVID-19

13 Mar 2020
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

Kadaga made the caution upon the cancellation of the 142nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting that had been scheduled to take place between April 16 and April 20, 2020, in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting was scheduled to adopt resolutions on the challenges and risks to peace and security as a consequence of climate change and mainstreaming digitalization and the circular economy to achieve the SDGs.

 

