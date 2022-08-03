Speaker Blocks Re-designation of Mapenduzi As PAC Chairperson

In short
The Speaker Anita Among declined the re-designation and directed a formal motion for the re-designation of Mapenduzi which shall then be subject to voting in the House.
Speaker Blocks Re-designation of Mapenduzi As PAC Chairperson3 Aug 2022
