Speaker Blocks Re-designation of Mapenduzi As PAC Chairperson

Embattled Chairperson of PAC Local Government Martin Ojara Mapenduzi. Photo by Dominic Ochola

The Speaker Anita Among declined the re-designation and directed a formal motion for the re-designation of Mapenduzi which shall then be subject to voting in the House.

 

