Alex Otto
09:47

Speaker, Development Partners Draw Battle Line Over Local Content Bill

3 Oct 2020, 09:45 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Updates
Ambassodors that attended the meeting with Kadaga Parliament of Uganda

Ambassodors that attended the meeting with Kadaga

In short
Anna Merrified, the European Union Acting Head of Delegation, said every ambassador has interest in attracting foreign investors to Uganda but warned of the risk of pitying local producers against their foreign counterparts.

 

Tagged with: Ambassodors to Uganda Local content President Museveni Public finance investors loans national local content bill
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.