Speaker, Development Partners Draw Battle Line Over Local Content Bill

In short
Anna Merrified, the European Union Acting Head of Delegation, said every ambassador has interest in attracting foreign investors to Uganda but warned of the risk of pitying local producers against their foreign counterparts.
Speaker, Development Partners Draw Battle Line Over Local Content Bill3 Oct 2020, 09:45 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ambassodors to Uganda Local content President Museveni Public finance investors loans national local content bill
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.