Speaker Elections: Security Deploys at Homes of Winners and Losers

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said they have realized that the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker are hotly contested and they have effectively deployed overt and covert security teams.
Speaker Elections: Security Deploys at Homes of Winners and Losers24 May 2021, 15:19 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jocob Oulanyah. Rebecca Kadaga. Ibrahim Ssemujju
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.