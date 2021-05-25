Davis Buyondo
17:41

Speaker Hospitalised after being Stung by Bees

25 May 2021, 17:27 Comments 220 Views Kyotera, Uganda Local government Security Health Updates
Francis Xavier Lubinga, the new Speaker for Kyotera district, who is admitted

In short
Speaker Lubinga's situation was dangerously complicated because, being a Person With Disability, he could not run for his life and so he only yelled for help.

 

