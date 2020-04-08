Speaker Issues New Stringent Measures, Declines to Close Parliament

In short
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that in the current circumstances, the biometric register of MP’s attendance is suspended and the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige shall ensure that each member is manually recorded as present during the relevant sitting.
Speaker Issues New Stringent Measures, Declines to Close Parliament8 Apr 2020, 17:53 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.