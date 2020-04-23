In short
The parliamentary commission received an allocation of 10 billion Shillings as part of a supplementary budget to facilitate activities to control the spread of coronavirus disease. From this allocation, each of the legislators received 20 million Shillings, raising controversy on the exact role that the MPs were going to play when the country is on lockdown.
Speaker Kadaga Allows MPs to Spend COVID-19 Funds Top story23 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 151 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
